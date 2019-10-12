Ohio football vs. Northern Illinois: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ATHENS, Ohio - The Ohio Bobcats are battling the Northern Illinois Huskies at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Huskies are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bobcats are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- COLD: Bobcats are 0-4 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Huskies are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Bobcats are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 9-0 in Bobcats last 9 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bobcats last 6 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Bobcats last 5 games in October.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Huskies last 4 vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Under is 9-1 in Bobcats last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
