Ohio football vs. Rhode Island: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ATHENS, Ohio - The Ohio Bobcats are hosting the Rhode Island Rams at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at 2 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games.
- HOT: Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 9-0 in Bobcats last 9 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bobcats last 6 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 9-1 in Bobcats last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Bobcats last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 9-2 in Bobcats last 11 non-conference games.
