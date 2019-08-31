College Football

Ohio football vs. Rhode Island: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bobcats battle Rams

By Gracenote

Nathan Rourke #12 of the Ohio Bobcats celebrates with Joe Lowery #65 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Hadley, Massachusetts.…

ATHENS, Ohio - The Ohio Bobcats are hosting the Rhode Island Rams at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.

TV: ESPN+ at 2 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.
  • HOT:  Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games.
  • HOT:  Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 9-0 in Bobcats last 9 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT:  Under is 6-0 in Bobcats last 6 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 9-1 in Bobcats last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 6-1 in Bobcats last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 9-2 in Bobcats last 11 non-conference games.

