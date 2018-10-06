Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass in the second quarter of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Third-ranked Ohio State remained unbeaten with an impressive rally last weekend and looks to keep rolling when it hosts Indiana in Saturday's Big Ten contest. The Buckeyes trailed by 12 points with eight minutes left in last Saturday's showdown with Penn State before rallying to post a 27-26 victory.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Ohio State -25

Ohio State has allowed 26 or more points on three occasions and the general feeling persists that the team can improve its play despite its undefeated start. "I think that’s a great question, because you’re 5-0, and we haven’t played close to our best game," Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said during a press conference. "It’s all relative. ... There is a tremendous ceiling on this, and we haven’t got close to it." Ohio State has knocked off Indiana 22 consecutive times and Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said depth issues were a problem in last season's 49-21 loss to the Buckeyes. “That’s a challenge,” Allen said on the Big Ten coaches conference call. “I’m not bashful about saying that. I said it after that game last year. We just kind of ran out of gas throughout that game and they wore us down.”

ABOUT INDIANA (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey has completed more than two-thirds of his passes in each game while showing overall improvement with overall passing numbers of 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions. "He's been awesome," Allen told reporters. "So tough and gritty. Makes good decisions. Knows where to put the ball. So effective rolling out. There's a reason why he's our quarterback. He has all the things you want and he's getting better and better." The Hoosiers average 28.2 points and allow 21.2 with the defensive unit led by senior safety Jonathan Crawford's 26 tackles.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (5-0, 2-0)

Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins has multiple touchdown passes in each game and 19 overall while passing for 1,464 yards and being intercepted just twice. The running back combination of sophomore J.K. Dobbins (380 yards) and junior Mike Weber (350) is thriving while senior receiver Parris Campbell (26 receptions) leads the team in receiving yardage (359) and scoring receptions (five). The defense is still adjusting to not having junior standout Nick Bosa (abdominal surgery), but junior defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones (team-best 6.5 tackles for loss) and sophomore defensive end Chase Young (tied for the team lead with four sacks) are having strong campaigns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State is 72-12-5 all-time against the Hoosiers, including 53-2-2 since 1952.

2. Hoosiers freshman RB Stevie Scott (team-best 464 rushing yards) has topped 100 twice this season, including 204 against Virginia on Sept. 8.

3. The Buckeyes rank second nationally with 19 sacks.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 45, Indiana 23

