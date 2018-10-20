Ohio State football vs. Purdue: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Second-ranked Ohio State has been thriving behind its offense and that should continue when the Buckeyes visit Purdue on Saturday in Big Ten play. Of bigger concern is a defense that allows 19.1 points per game and now knows it won't see star defensive end Nick Bosa on the field again.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -13.5

Bosa suffered an abdominal injury that required surgery in a mid-September game against TCU and announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from school to concentrate on his upcoming NFL career, a decision that rates as a big blow for Ohio State. "I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us," Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said in a statement. "I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter." Purdue has won three consecutive contests, the past two being conference road wins over Nebraska and Illinois, but is aware it is playing a higher caliber of opponent in Ohio State. "The thing that really impressed me the most about them is they have had a couple games that have been a little bit close, and these guys just know how to win," Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said during a press conference. "They have a lot of history and tradition and it's going to be a very tough matchup."

ABOUT OHIO STATE (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. has topped 400 passing yards in back-to-back games after only one player in school history (Art Schlichter with 458 in 1981) had ever topped that mark in school history. Haskins has thrown for 2,331 yards and a nation-leading 28 touchdowns while being intercepted just four times in helping the offense average 46.3 points per game. Junior safety Jordan Fuller recorded a career-best 12 tackles in last weekend's 30-14 victory over Minnesota and leads the team with 39 stops.

ABOUT PURDUE (3-3, 2-1)

The Boilermakers racked up 611 yards in last weekend's 46-7 beatdown of Illinois as senior quarterback David Blough continued his recent strong play. Blough has passed for 1,573 of his 1,695 yards and all 10 of his touchdowns over the past four games, including a school-record 572 yards against Missouri on Sept. 15. Sophomore linebacker Cornel Jones has a team-best 11 tackles for loss and redshirt freshman cornerback Keith Minor has a team-leading three interceptions for a defensive unit allowing 23.2 points per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State holds a 40-14-2 series lead and won the most-recent meeting 56-0 in 2013.

2. Boilermakers senior RB D.J. Knox (team-best 540 yards) rushed for 150 against Illinois, two shy of his career high.

3. Buckeyes junior WR K.J. Hill caught nine passes for a career-best 187 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 48, Purdue 23

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.