Oklahoma football vs. Iowa State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass against the UCLA Bruins at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bruins 49-21. (Photo by Brett…

AMES, Iowa - Kyler Murray could only watch from the sidelines last year as Iowa State overcame an early 14-point deficit to end its 18-game losing streak to Oklahoma. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week will try to be one of the primary reasons the fifth-ranked Sooners continue their overwhelming success on the road in this rivalry on Saturday when they visit the Cyclones in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Oklahoma -17.

Kyle Kempt made his first career start in this game a season ago and threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 2:19 remaining as Iowa State stunned Oklahoma 38-31 - the Sooners' only regular-season loss in 2017. Just like last season, the Cyclones will enter this contest coming off a low-scoring defeat, as they could muster only 188 total yards in their season-opening 13-3 loss to Iowa. Even without Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who moved onto the NFL, Oklahoma is averaging 56 points in two games with Murray at the controls, including a 49-21 victory over UCLA last week. The Sooners have won 74 of the 82 meetings with Iowa State and own a 23-game winning streak in Ames dating back to 1960.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2-0)

Murray (28-of-44 with 515 yards and five touchdowns), who ranks second on the team with 95 rushing yards and third in the conference in total offense (303.5), may be asked to carry even more of the offense after leading rusher Rodney Anderson suffered a season-ending knee injury versus the Bruins. Freshman T.J. Pledger (14 carries, 83 yards), sophomore Trey Sermon (16, 82) and senior Marcelias Sutton (9, 71) have each seen action out of the backfield in each of the first two games and will be counted upon to carry a ground game averaging 247.5 yards. Sophomore CeeDee Lamb erupted for 146 yards receiving against UCLA and added 63 yards on two punt returns for a career-high 209 all-purpose yards last weekend.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (0-1)

Kempt is "day-to-day" according to coach Matt Campbell after the senior was unable to return to the game after trying to play through and before ultimately succumbing to an ankle injury in the second half against Iowa. Sophomore running back David Montgomery was limited to 59 total yards versus the Hawkeyes and also held to 55 yards rushing on 17 carries in last year's upset, but he set career highs with seven receptions and 89 yards versus the Sooners. Mike Rose recorded 11 tackles and a pass breakup while becoming the first Iowa State true freshman defender to start a season opener since 2006 last weekend, while fellow linebacker Willie Harvey added nine stops and is the team's active leader in tackles for loss with 22.5.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma's .915 winning percentage against Iowa State is the best by one FBS program against another (minimum 50 games played).

2. Only one of the Cyclones' last nine opponents has scored more than 20 points since their upset of the Sooners last season.

3. Oklahoma has won an FBS-high 16 consecutive true road games and a conference-record 14 straight Big 12 away contests.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 17

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.