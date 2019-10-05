Oklahoma football vs. Kansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners breaks free from the pocket on a run during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and his players have consistently maintained a businesslike approach in the face of their own offensive excellence, constantly pushing the envelope even as the rest of college football struggles to keep up. The fourth-ranked Sooners look to continue adding to their otherworldly offensive production Saturday when they seek a 15th consecutive victory over host Kansas.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Oklahoma -32.

Riley suggests Jalen Hurts is just "doing his job", while junior receiver CeeDee Lamb believes the former Alabama signal-caller is "proving a point" with a start that has him among the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy - one that includes him ranking second in FBS in total offense (434.5 yards). The graduate transfer quarterback topped that mark in last weekend's 55-16 rout of Texas Tech, throwing for a career-high 415 yards and three touchdowns while adding 70 yards rushing and another score. "There's no limit. There's always more. Enough ain't enough," Hurts said after his offense rolled up over 600 total yards for the fourth time in as many tries. The Jayhawks experienced the euphoria of ending their 48-game road losing streak against Power 5 schools with a 24-point win at Boston College on Sept. 13, but they have dropped a pair since then, including a 51-14 defeat at TCU last weekend.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Lamb finished with career highs of 185 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Charleston Rambo tallied 122 yards on only two catches; the duo each topped the century mark before the break - becoming the first pair of Sooners to do so since 1962. Hurts posted a passer efficiency rating of 249.0 versus the Red Raiders and has topped 245.0 in all four contests; no other FBS player since at least 1996 has enjoyed two such efforts in a season. Sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks is reportedly "all good" to play against the Jayhawks after suffering a left knee injury on an illegal block thrown by a Texas Tech player following an interception from Hurts.

ABOUT KANSAS (2-3, 0-2)

Sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. was held to 12 yards on nine rushing attempts versus the Horned Frogs and is averaging only 4.6 yards per carry in 2019 after averaging seven yards as a freshman. Leading rusher Khalil Herbert, who played a key role in the upset of Boston College with 11 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown, left the team prior to the loss to TCU for personal reasons and is not expected to be back "for the foreseeable future," according to Miles. The team was already shorthanded after ruling out leading tackler Dru Prox (shoulder), although Miles was pleased with the performance of freshman linebacker Gavin Potter in his first career start (11 tackles, nine solo).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma has outscored Kansas 603-186 during its 14-game winning streak in this series, winning each contest by at least 15 points.

2. The Jayhawks turned only one of 11 third-down opportunities into a first down last week while allowing the Horned Frogs to convert 14 of their 19 third-down opportunities.

3. The Sooners are averaging 10.4 yards per play in 2019, nearly two yards higher than their record-setting offense last year (8.6).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 56, Kansas 21

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.