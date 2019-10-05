Oklahoma State football vs. Texas Tech: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys takes a hand off from quarterback Spencer Sanders #3 against the McNeese State Cowboys in the first quarter on September 7, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.…

LUBBOCK, Texas - No. 25 Oklahoma State moved into the national rankings for the first time this season after running past 22nd-ranked Kansas State, 26-13, last week. The Cowboys now hit the road for the fourth time in six games this season when they travel to Texas Tech on Saturday.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oklahoma State -10

Sophomore Chuba Hubbard rushed for a career-high 296 yards on 25 carries, including a 84-yard touchdown run that put the Cowboys up 23-3 early in the third quarter, in the win over Kansas State, the third time in five games he's surpassed the 200-yard plateau this season. Hubbard leads the nation in rushing with 938 yards and 10 touchdowns on 128 carries, numbers that top three of the past four running backs who have won the Heisman Trophy after five games, and his yards per carry (7.3) is better than all four. "Sure, I think it's possible," Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy replied when asked if Hubbard is the best non-quarterback in Heisman race. "I think it's comparable to numbers from the past. That's all we have to go on. ... He's got to continue to work hard and stay humble, which hasn't been an issue up to this point." Hubbard and the Cowboys, who rank sixth nationally in rushing offense with an average of 291.0 yards per game, figure to pad those numbers against a Texas Tech team that ranks 100th nationally against the run allowing 179.8 yards per game and is coming in off a 55-16 loss at No. 6 Oklahoma.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

As impressive as Hubbard has been, it's hardly been a one-man show offensively for the Cowboys. Junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace, a returning All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, leads all Power Five players with 618 receiving yards to go with six TD catches while freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders has rushed for 380 yards which ranks third among FBS quarterbacks and has also thrown for 1,043 yards and eight scores. The defense, led by linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez who are tied for the team lead with 42 tackles each, held Kansas State to just eight first downs and 244 yards of total offense.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2-2, 0-1)

The Red Raiders will start their third different quarterback in three games with Jett Duffey, who completed 11-of-20 passes for 120 yards in three-plus quarters of the bench at Oklahoma, replacing Jackson Tyner who was pulled after completing 1-of-5 passes for two yards on the Red Raiders' first two series. Starting QB Alan Bowman, who set the Big 12 single-game record for a freshman with 605 passing yards in a 63-49 win over Houston last season, injured his left shoulder in Tech's 28-14 loss at Arizona on Sept. 14 and remains sidelined. Senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks leads the defense with 41 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, while safety Douglas Coleman III leads the Big 12 with three interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State has won nine of the last 10 meetings with Texas Tech including the last five in a row in Lubbock.

2. The Cowboys have won 66 consecutive games when holding its opponent to fewer than 20 points, dating back to Sept. 13, 2003, the longest active streak in the nation.

3. Oklahoma State has 10 plays that have gained 50 or more yards from scrimmage, tops in the FBS.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 17

