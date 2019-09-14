Ole Miss football vs. SE Louisiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

A.J. Brown #1 of the Mississippi Rebels points to the sky after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Illinois Salukis during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley…

OXFORD, Miss. - The combination of Matt Corral and Elijah Moore clicked on all cylinders last weekend. This Saturday, the Ole Miss duo hopes to lead the Rebels to a home victory against Southeastern Louisiana.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Ole Miss -31

After losing to Memphis in its season opener, Ole Miss rolled over SEC foe Arkansas 31-17 last weekend. Corral completed two-thirds of his passes for 246 yards without an interception and Moore registered 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns. "I thought Matt Corral was good. He looked much more comfortable this week," coach Matt Luke said. "It was great to see Elijah make plays, too. This is an important win for us. We played with a lot of passion." The Rebels could have a tough time with the Lions, who upset Jacksonville State 35-14 in their season opener.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA (1-0)

The Lions had their last game canceled due to the expected effects of Hurricane Dorian. In the prior week, Chason Virgil and Cole Kelley combined to throw for three touchdowns against Jacksonville State, while Devonte Williams scored a touchdown on the ground and another through the air. Ferlando Jordan had a 65-yard pick-six in Week 1 and Mike Mason notched a team-high 11 tackles in a winning effort.

ABOUT OLE MISS (2-0)

The Rebels struggled in Week 1 as Corral completed just 9-of-19 passes for 93 yards with an interception against Memphis, and Moore's four catches for 60 yards didn't make much of a dent on the scoreboard. Scottie Phillips scored the team's lone touchdown in that one and added two more rushing scores against Arkansas, finishing with 26 carries for 143 yards versus the Razorbacks. Jaylon Jones and Luke Knox each had two tackles for loss against Arkansas, while Josiah Coatney registered a sack among his team-leading seven tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rebels LB MoMo Sanogo is expected to miss about 10 weeks with an ankle injury.

2. Ole Miss won the only previous meeting, 52-6, in 2009.

3. Aside from Moore, no other Ole Miss player has more than four catches or 38 yards on the season.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 44, Southeastern Louisiana 7

