Ole Miss football vs. Vanderbilt: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Elijah Moore #8 of the Mississippi Rebels celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. - Conference wins are likely to be scarce for Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, so they'll both have extra motivation to pick up an SEC victory when they square off Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi. Offense has dominated the series in recent years, as the teams have combined to average 70.7 points in the last three meetings.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Ole Miss -7

The Commodores picked up their first win of the season last week, beating Northern Illinois 24-18, and they have to be eager to face a conference opponent that isn't a national powerhouse. Vanderbilt's first two SEC games have been blowout losses to Georgia (30-6) and LSU (66-38). The Rebels have faced two straight ranked opponents, losing to Cal (28-20) and Alabama (59-31) on the heels of back-to-back victories. The Commodores have won two of the last three meetings - including a 36-29 overtime triumph at home last year - and eight of 14 in the series since the Rebels went 11-1 in the series from 1993-2004.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (1-3, 0-2 SEC)

The Commodores' offense is dependent on running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown against Northern Illinois for his second consecutive game with at least 130 yards on the ground, but the passing game is rounding into form. After being held to 85 yards against Georgia, Riley Neal has averaged 257.7 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three contests. The defense has struggled, especially against the pass, and has recorded only four takeaways in four games.

ABOUT OLE MISS (2-3, 1-1)

The Rebels have been able to move the ball, especially on the ground as they rushed for a season-high 279 yards against Alabama. Scottie Phillips (403 yards, four touchdowns) leads the strong rushing attack, but quarterback Matt Corral has been effective, passing for 844 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. The Rebels' defense has been disruptive, averaging 7.2 tackles for loss per game - the second-most in the SEC and 32nd nationally - and is tough against the run but has not received strong performances from the secondary.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Freshman RB Jerrion Ealy is the first Ole Miss player since 2012 to record rushing, receiving and return touchdowns in the same season.

2. Freshmen have accounted for 82.1 percent of the Rebels' total offense, the highest percentage in the nation.

3. Vaughn has averaged 127.4 yards on the ground over his last nine games dating to last season, recording 11 rushing touchdowns over that span.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 37, Vanderbilt 27

