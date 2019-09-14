Oregon football vs. Montana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 celebrates with teammates wide receiver Dillon Mitchell #13 and tight end Kano Dillon #85 of the Oregon Ducks after throwing a touchdown pass to Dillon during the second quarter of the game against the Portland…

EUGENE, Ore. - Oregon looks to extend its streak of consecutive wins over nonconference opponents at home to 25 on Saturday against FCS member Montana, which has scored a total of 92 points in back-to-back wins over South Dakota and North Alabama. The Grizzlies take a giant step up in competition when they visit the 17th-ranked Ducks, who responded from a 27-21 season-opening loss to Auburn with a 77-6 win over Nevada last Saturday.

TV: 10:45 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -36.5

Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Herbert threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns against Nevada as the Ducks recorded 623 yards of total offense and had 11 different players find the end zone. Herbert has thrown 108 passes without an interception while playing behind a stellar offensive line that boasts a combined 163 career starts, which is the most in the nation. Tight end Jacob Breeland caught four passes for a career-high 112 yards and a score against Nevada and could see another heavy workload if injured receivers Juwan Johnson, Mycah Pittman and Brenden Schooler aren't able to return this week. The Ducks open Pac-12 play next Saturday at Stanford but first need to be careful not to overlook Montana, which is averaging 520 yards in total offense through two games.

ABOUT MONTANA (2-0)

Marcus Knight rushed for three touchdowns in last Saturday's 61-17 win over North Alabama, but Oregon coach Mario Cristobal is most concerned about senior quarterback Dalton Sneed, who led the Grizzlies in both rushing and passing last season. "He's a really special player," Cristobal told reporters. "He's a runner, he's a thrower, he's the heart and soul to their team. There's no hesitation in his game whatsoever." Montana's special teams unit has been a bright spot with punter Adam Wilson averaging 47.6 yards per punt and kicker Brandon Purdy nailing a 47-yard field goal last week.

ABOUT OREGON (1-1)

Nevada averaged 31.1 points per game last season, but the Wolf Pack were stymied by the Ducks and held to fewer than 200 yards of offense and no touchdowns while converting just three of 17 third-down conversions. New defensive coordinator Andy Avalos raved about edge rushers D.J. Johnson and Kayvon Thibodeaux along with freshman linebacker Mase Funa, who recorded his first two career sacks last week. Johnson had seven tackles to lead the defense, which forced four turnovers against Nevada that resulted in 28 points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon holds a 7-0-1 lead in the all-time series and won the last meeting 47-14 in 2005.

2. The Ducks are 81-0 all-time when scoring 50-plus points.

3. Oregon is 13-3 and averaging 46.8 points per game over Herbert's 16 career starts at Autzen Stadium.

PREDICTION: Oregon 51, Montana 17

