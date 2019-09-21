Oregon football vs. Stanford: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks hands the ball off to CJ Verdell #7 of the Oregon Ducks during the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

STANFORD, Calif. - Two teams heading in opposite directions meet Saturday when No. 17 Oregon visits Stanford. Oregon bounced back from its season-opening loss to Auburn by winning its next two games by a combined score of 112-9 against Nevada and FCS member Montana, while Stanford is reeling following back-to-back road losses to USC and UCF.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Oregon -10.5

A total of 13 different players have scored a touchdown for Oregon, which has outscored its opponents 70-12 in the first half through the first three weeks. "We've got a lot of playmakers," quarterback Justin Herbert told reporters after throwing five touchdown passes in last Saturday's 35-3 win over Montana. "We kind of slipped up against Auburn, and things didn't go exactly the way we wanted them to in an ideal world, but we're going to get better. That's the most important thing." Oregon has lost its last three meetings against Stanford but appears primed to end the streak against the injury-plagued Cardinal, who trailed by 31 points at halftime of last Saturday's 45-27 loss to UCF. Quarterback K.J. Costello returned after missing one game due to a concussion and threw for 199 yards, one TD and one interception behind a shaky offensive line.

ABOUT OREGON (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12)

Herbert has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 868 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, but the ground game is still waiting for CJ Verdell to find his rhythm. Verdell, who was limited to 2.6 yards per carry on five attempts against Montana, led the Ducks in rushing last season and had 115 yards and a TD in last year's matchup versus Stanford before his fumble late in regulation led to the Cardinal's 38-31 overtime victory. Senior linebacker Troy Dye has made 21 tackles to lead the defense, which has not allowed a first-half touchdown in five consecutive games dating back to last season.

ABOUT STANFORD (1-2, 0-1)

UCF recorded six tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries against a Cardinal offensive line that is in disarray without starters Walker Little (season-ending knee injury) and Branson Bragg, who was injured in the second quarter against the Knights. Costello's favorite target has been 6-7, 250-pound tight end Colby Parkinson, who has 17 receptions for 178 yards. The defense was burned for several big pass plays last week and needs more support around linebacker Casey Toohill (team-high 20 tackles) and star cornerback Paulson Adebo, who has 17 tackles and one interception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon is looking to win its first Pac-12 opener since a 38-31 victory at Washington State in 2014.

2. Stanford is 20-7 coming off a loss and 5-0 following back-to-back losses under coach David Shaw.

3. Oregon has a combined 168 career starts along the offensive line, which is the most in the nation.

PREDICTION: Oregon 41, Stanford 17

