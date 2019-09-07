Oregon State football vs. Hawaii: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HONOLULU - After failing to slow down Oklahoma State in its season opener, Oregon State's defense faces another uphill battle Saturday when the Beavers visit high-powered Hawaii. The Beavers allowed 555 yards of total offense in last week's 52-36 loss to Oklahoma State while Hawaii kicked off the college football season with a wild 45-38 victory over Arizona on Aug. 24.

TV: 11:59 p.m. ET, Facebook Live. LINE: Hawaii -6.5

Eager to erase the memories of last season's 2-10 campaign, Oregon State second-year coach Jonathan Smith had reason to be pleased after the Beavers recorded 448 total yards of offense and did not turn the ball over against the Cowboys. However, the defense remains a work in progress after allowing Oklahoma State to score on its first seven possessions and watching running back Chuba Hubbard run for 221 yards and three touchdowns. The Beavers could be hard-pressed to slow down the Rainbow Warriors and senior wideout Cedric Byrd II, who caught 14 passes for 224 yards and four scores against Arizona. "He's fast. Really fast," Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin told reporters. "He got deep on us more than a couple times. He's got great quickness. He's hard to tackle. He just ran right by us."

ABOUT OREGON STATE (0-1)

Smith praised the Beavers' offensive line for giving senior quarterback Jake Luton time to complete 23-of-42 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. Isaiah Hodgins caught nine passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns while Nebraska transfer Tyjon Lindsey had eight receptions for 35 yards and a score. Jermar Jefferson, who rushed for 1,380 yards as a freshman last season, could receive a heavier workload Saturday after sharing time with two other running backs in the opener and finishing with 16 carries for 87 yards.

ABOUT HAWAII (1-0)

Quarterback Cole McDonald was benched during the second half against Arizona after throwing four interceptions, but not before completing 29-of-41 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns. McDonald is expected to start against Oregon State but could share time with Chevan Cordeiro, who threw for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats. The defense was led by safety Kalen Hicks (nine tackles) along with Ikem Okeke and Kai Kaneshiro, who each recorded the first interception of their career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State won the last meeting against Hawaii 38-30 in 2014 and holds a 7-3 lead in the all-time series.

2. Hawaii is 3-11 in its last 14 games versus Pac-12 opponents since 2010.

3. The Rainbow Warriors have won 12 of their last 13 regular-season non-conference home games.

PREDICTION: Hawaii 51, Oregon State 41

