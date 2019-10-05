College Football

Pittsburgh football vs. Duke: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Panthers battle Blue Devils

By Gracenote

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Panthers runs the ball upfield in the second quarter during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Heinz Field on August 31, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. - The Duke Blue Devils are battling the PIttsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

TV: ACC Network at 8 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Blue Devils are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in October.
  • HOT: Blue Devils are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Blue Devils are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games in October.
  • COLD: Blue Devils are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 9-0 in Panthers last 9 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Panthers last 7 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Blue Devils last 5 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Panthers last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blue Devils last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blue Devils last 4 home games.

