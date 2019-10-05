Pittsburgh football vs. Duke: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DURHAM, N.C. - The Duke Blue Devils are battling the PIttsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
TV: ACC Network at 8 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Blue Devils are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Panthers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in October.
- HOT: Blue Devils are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Blue Devils are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games in October.
- COLD: Blue Devils are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 9-0 in Panthers last 9 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Panthers last 7 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Blue Devils last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Panthers last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blue Devils last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blue Devils last 4 home games.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.