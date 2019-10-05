San Diego State football vs. Colorado State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The San Diego State Aztecs are battling the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.
TV: ESPN2 at 10 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Rams are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Rams are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Aztecs are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Aztecs last 6 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rams last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Aztecs last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Aztecs last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rams last 4 conference games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
