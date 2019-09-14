College Football

San Diego State football vs. New Mexico State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Aztecs battle Aggies

By Gracenote

Ryan Agnew #9 of the San Diego State Aztecs looks to throw the ball in the second half against the Sacramento State Hornets at SDCCU Stadium on September 8, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - The San Diego State Aztecs are battling the New Mexico State Aggies at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

TV: FOX SPORTS ARIZONA PLUS RADIO: 101.5 KGB | XTRA

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Aztecs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Aztecs are 0-9 ATS in their last 9 games as a favorite.
  • COLD: Aztecs are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Aggies are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 home games.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games on turf.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 non-conference games.

