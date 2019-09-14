San Diego State football vs. New Mexico State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - The San Diego State Aztecs are battling the New Mexico State Aggies at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
TV: FOX SPORTS ARIZONA PLUS RADIO: 101.5 KGB | XTRA
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Aztecs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-9 ATS in their last 9 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Aggies are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 home games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 games on turf.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 non-conference games.
