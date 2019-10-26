San Diego State football vs. UNLV: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LAS VEGAS - The San Diego State Aztecs are battling the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 10:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Aztecs are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Aztecs last 6 road games.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Aztecs last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
