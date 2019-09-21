San Diego State football vs. Utah State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego State Aztecs are battling the Utah State Aggies at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 10:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Aztecs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Aztecs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Aggies are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games in September.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 home games.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 9-0 in Aggies last 9 games in September.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Aztecs last 5 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Aggies last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
