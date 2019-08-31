San Diego State football vs. Weber State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego State Aztecs are battling the Weber State Wildcats at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California.
TV: Stadium College Football Facebook stream at 9 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Aztecs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Aztecs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Aztecs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite.
- COLD: Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wildcats last 4 games on grass.
- HOT: Over is 11-1 in Aztecs last 12 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Aztecs last 8 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Aztecs last 7 games in August.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Aztecs last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
