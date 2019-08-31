College Football

San Diego State football vs. Weber State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Aztecs battle Wildcats

By Gracenote

Ryan Agnew #9 of the San Diego State Aztecs looks to throw the ball in the second half against the Sacramento State Hornets at SDCCU Stadium on September 8, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego State Aztecs are battling the Weber State Wildcats at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California.

TV: Stadium College Football Facebook stream at 9 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Aztecs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT:  Aztecs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Aztecs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Aztecs are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite.
  • COLD:  Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite.
  • COLD:  Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Wildcats last 4 games on grass.
  • HOT:  Over is 11-1 in Aztecs last 12 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 7-1 in Aztecs last 8 games as an underdog.
  • HOT:  Under is 6-1 in Aztecs last 7 games in August.
  • HOT:  Under is 5-1 in Aztecs last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

