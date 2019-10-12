College Football

San Diego State football vs. Wyoming: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Aztecs battle Cowboys

By Gracenote

Ryan Agnew #9 of the San Diego State Aztecs drops back in the pocket during the second half of a game against the UCLA Bruins on September 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego State Aztecs are battling the Wyoming Cowboys at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 10:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Cowboys are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Aztecs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Cowboys are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Aztecs are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 home games.
  • COLD: Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Aztecs are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0-1 in Cowboys last 7 games as a road underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Aztecs last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Aztecs last 5 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aztecs last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

