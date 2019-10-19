SMU football vs. Temple: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DALLAS, Texas - One week after taking down a conference heavyweight, Temple gets back in the ring Saturday with its sights on another knockout. The 25th-ranked Owls are set to host 19th-ranked SMU in one of the premier games on the American Athletic Conference schedule.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: SMU -7.5

Temple has won three in a row and is coming off a 30-28 home victory against previously unbeaten Memphis - its second win over a ranked foe as it also toppled Maryland earlier this season. "To beat two ranked teams, it just is what it is," Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley said simply. "It's just one game at a time. We just keep pushing forward. It's not that big a deal." Perhaps it would be more significant to win at undefeated SMU, which ranks sixth in the nation in points (44.2) - a figure that only trails college football powerhouses LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and UCF. The Mustangs rallied late for a wild 43-37 triple-overtime win over Tulsa their last time out but likely won't be able to pull off a similar miracle should they fall behind against Temple.

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-1, 2-0 American)

The Owls have a dynamic trio of wide receivers - Jadan Blue, Branden Mack and Isaiah Wright - who have combined for 79 percent of the team's receptions and 71 percent of the receiving scores. Blue leads the team in receptions (39), while Mack leads in average yards per catch (13.1) and Wright paces the squad in touchdown grabs (five). Anthony Russo (13 TDs, six INTs) is the man throwing to these receivers and is coming off his first interception-free performance of the season.

ABOUT SMU (6-0, 2-0)

The Mustangs are 6-0 for the first time since 1982, but last week's win over Tulsa was anything but unblemished. The team trailed by 21 points in the fourth quarter before scoring three straight TDs to tie the game, and then three scores in overtime - capped by Shane Buechele's 25-yard TD pass to James Proche in the third OT - proved to be the difference. "We knew we were a second-half team," said Proche, who finished with 11 catches for 153 yards and two scores. "I don't think it was anything with Tulsa's defense. We just stayed the course and played SMU football."

EXTRA POINTS

1. SMU already has surpassed its win total from last season, when it went 5-7.

2. Temple won the last meeting in October 2016, forcing four turnovers en route to a 45-20 win.

3. In terms of yards per carry, Temple RB Re'Mahn Davis had his worst effort of the season (3.1) against Memphis.

PREDICTION: Temple 31, SMU 30

