SMU football vs. Texas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Head coach Sonny Dykes of the Southern Methodist Mustangs during play against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 7, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas - The 2019 season has gotten off to a strong start for SMU. In addition to a much improved defense, the Mustangs have outdueled two 2018 bowl teams that rank in the top 50 in the nation in total offense and will go for their first 3-0 start since 1984 when they host visiting Texas State on Saturday night.

TV: 7 p.m. EST, ESPN3. LINE: SMU -18.

It should not be difficult for SMU to handle the winless Bobcats, who has managed just 21 total points in its first two games, a feat the Mustangs have easily eclipsed in each of their two victories. The story on offense for the Mustangs has been senior running back Xavier Jones, who found the end zone three times in both of the team's contests. His six total rushing touchdowns leads the nation and has led to him being on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award. In addition, backfield mate Ke'Mon Freeman has contributed 130 yards on the ground and a touchdown of his own.

ABOUT TEXAS STATE (0-2)

The Bobcats have just 58 rushing yards on the year, including a paltry eight in their season opener against Texas A&M. But Texas State did improve in its 23-14 loss against Wyoming last week, with junior quarterback Gresch Jensen throwing for 394 yards and a touchdown. Hutch White had 10 receptions for 96 yards while Jah'Marae Sheread added four catches for 79 yards and a score.

ABOUT SMU (2-0)

After failing to find the end zone in his Mustangs debut, graduate-transfer Shane Buechele found his footing in the win against North Texas, where the former Texas Longhorn threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. One of his favorite targets has been wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr., who has 294 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, James Proche has tallied 181 receiving yards on the season, boosting his career total to 2,905 receiving yards, which leads all active FBS wideouts.

EXTRA POINTS

1. SMU S Patrick Nelson was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the week for his performance against North Texas.

2. Mustangs WR CJ Sanders is the career FBS active leader in combined kick return touchdowns and kickoff return yards.

3. Texas State head coach Jake Spavital acted as offensive coordinator under SMU head coach Sonny Dykes at California and even served as interim head coach after Dykes was fired in 2017.

PREDICTION: SMU 42, Texas State 17

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.