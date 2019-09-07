South Alabama football vs. Jackson State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MOBILE, Ala. - The South Alabama Jaguars are battling the Jackson State Tigers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
- COLD: Tigers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games in September.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Jaguars last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Jaguars last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
