South Alabama football vs. Jackson State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jaguars battle Tigers

By Gracenote

MOBILE, Ala. - The South Alabama Jaguars are battling the Jackson State Tigers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
  • COLD: Tigers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games following a ATS win.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Jaguars last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • HOT: Over is 4-1 in Jaguars last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.

