South Carolina football vs. Missouri: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Bentley #19 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts after a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina is off to a disappointing start to what looked to be a promising season, and the Gamecocks need a home win over SEC East rival Missouri on Saturday to turn things around. The Tigers are looking for their fifth consecutive road win dating to last season.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: South Carolina -1

It’s a matchup of the SEC’s best passing offense, as Drew Lock and Missouri average 347 yards through the air, against the league’s second-best pass defense, with the Gamecocks allowing just 159.5 passing yards per game. Missouri is coming off a bye week following a 43-29 home loss to No. 2 Georgia. South Carolina fell flat in a 24-10 loss at No. 15 Kentucky last week, as Jake Bentley threw three interceptions. The all-time series is tied at four wins apiece, but the Gamecocks have captured the last two meetings.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Lock is on his way to another prolific season, having passed for 1,283 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has several dangerous weapons - including speedster Emanuel Hall and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The running game has been effective, too, as the trio of Larry Rountree III (293 yards, two touchdowns), Damarea Crockett (199, two) and freshman Tyler Badie (189, one) have done damage. The rushing defense has been excellent, but the secondary has been suspect at times, allowing 572 passing yards in a 40-37 win at Purdue in Week 3.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-2, 1-2)

The Gamecocks’ offense has been inconsistent, rolling up more than 500 total yards in the team's two wins but fewer than 350 in the two losses. Bentley, who has thrown six interceptions against seven touchdowns, left last week’s game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury but is expected to start - although if he is less than 100 percent, the Gamecocks could lean on running back Rico Dowdle (279 yards, two TDs). The defense has been outstanding against the pass, which has contributed to the team ranking fourth in the nation in third-down defense as it has allowed conversions just 25 percent of the time.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lock needs just 22 passing yards to become the 10th SEC quarterback to surpass 10,000 in his career and first since Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 2013.

2. South Carolina is seeking its 400th home victory.

3. The Gamecocks have not allowed a point in the second half of their last two games.

PREDICTION: Missouri 30, South Carolina 27

