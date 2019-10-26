South Carolina football vs. Tennessee: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ryan Hilinski #3 of the South Carolina Gamecocks drops back to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Running the football has been one constant for South Carolina this season, and the Gamecocks again will lean on their rushing attack Saturday when they travel to Tennessee for an SEC contest. Even with senior running back Rico Dowdle lost on the first play of last week's loss at Florida to a sprained knee, South Carolina still managed to rush for 217 yards in pushing the eighth-ranked Gators, paced by seniors Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: South Carolina -4

"When you have depth at a position like that, as a coach, it makes you feel good to know that you're going to have quality production regardless of who's in the game," South Carolina coach Will Muschamp told reporters Tuesday, noting that Dowdle likely will not play this week. "Certainly, we have that at that position." The Gamecocks were outscored 21-7 in the fourth quarter Saturday - one week after upsetting then third-ranked Georgia - and now face a Tennessee team that was driving to pull within one score of top-ranked Alabama in the fourth quarter last week before succumbing in a 35-13 road defeat. The Volunteers have offensive injury woes of their own, as freshman quarterback Brian Maurer suffered a concussion in the first quarter and coach Jeremy Pruitt would not say Tuesday who would start this week. Junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano replaced Maurer but fumbled at the 1-yard line with eight minutes left, and Alabama returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (3-4, 2-3 SEC)

The Gamecocks are averaging 196.9 rushing yards per game, fourth in the SEC and 36th nationally, and Feaster -who finished with 175 yards on 25 carries last week - has gained 492 yards on the season (35 more than Dowdle). Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski struggled one week after spraining his knee against Georgia, completing 17-of-35 passes for 170 yards. South Carolina allowed just 24 points in victories over Kentucky and Georgia before surrendering 38 points to the Gators.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-5, 1-3)

Guarantano went 7-of-16 for 55 yards before being pulled in favor of freshman J.T. Shrout after the fumble, and both are expected to work with the first-team offense in practice. Tennessee held Alabama to season lows in points and total yards (373), paced by senior Nigel Warrior's six tackles and one interception. Junior running back Tim Jordan rushed for 94 yards on 17 carries against the Crimson Tide while senior receiver Jauan Jennings caught six passes for 66 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jennings' six receptions last week moved him into 10th on the school's all-time list with 122.

2. Denson, who had a rushing attempt in just two of South Carolina's first six games, finished with 12 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown against Florida.

3. The past seven meetings in the series have been decided by a total of 23 points, with six being the largest margin of victory.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 27, Tennessee 21

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.