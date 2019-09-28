Stanford football vs. Oregon State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Davis Mills #15 of the Stanford Cardinal sets to pass in the fourth quarter of the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne…

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Stanford is entering unchartered territory under coach David Shaw, who is exercising patience during his team's three-game losing streak. The Cardinal look to get untracked Saturday when they visit Oregon State, which has lost 17 of its last 18 conference games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Stanford -3.5

Off to its worst start since 2007, Stanford managed only 234 yards of total offense and was held without a touchdown in last Saturday's 21-6 loss to Oregon. "I'm not going to hit the panic button," Shaw told reporters. "I don't have a panic button. There's no panic button. There is focusing on what we need to focus on, make sure we have guys in position to do their jobs, make sure we have the right guys in there to do those jobs." Stanford has won its last nine meetings against Oregon State, which had a bye last week following a 45-7 victory over FCS member Cal Poly. Running back Jermar Jefferson, receiver Tyjon Lindsey and defensive end Jordan Whittley each missed the contest due to injury but could return to face the Cardinal.

ABOUT STANFORD (1-3, 0-2 Pac-12)

Wide receiver Connor Wedington has recorded a team-high 426 all-purpose yards for the Cardinal, who opened with a 17-7 win over Northwestern but have been outscored by a combined 111-53 in losses to USC, UCF and Oregon. Expectations were high entering the season for quarterback K.J. Costello, but the Cardinal have scored two offensive touchdowns in their past 10 quarters and the senior has struggled while playing through a thumb injury. The defense was unable to slow down Oregon's Justin Herbert last week but has several playmakers – including linebacker Casey Toohill, who has four sacks and a team-high 28 tackles.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (1-2 0-0)

Quarterback Jake Luton bounced back from a shaky outing against Hawaii by passing for 255 yards and four first-half touchdowns in the win over Cal Poly. Luton's favorite targets have been a pair of deep threats in sophomore Champ Flemings (five catches for 142 yards and two scores versus Cal Poly) and junior Isaiah Hodgins, who has 23 receptions for 347 yards and five touchdowns. Senior safety Shawn Wilson has 22 tackles to lead the defense, which has posted a total of 24 tackles for loss through three games but allowed 52 points in a season-opening loss to Oklahoma State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford holds a 57-25-3 lead in the all-time series – including 21-13-1 in Corvallis.

2. Last season, Stanford defeated Oregon State 48-17 at home behind TE Colby Parkinson's four touchdown catches.

3. The Beavers have committed just one turnover through their first three games.

PREDICTION: Stanford 27, Oregon State 23

