Stanford football vs. San Diego State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

STANFORD, Calif. - Most fans expected Stanford running back Bryce Love to be in the NFL this week, but instead the scholar-athlete will be in the lineup Friday when the 13th-ranked Cardinal hosts San Diego State in the season opener for both teams. Love returns for his senior season after leading all Power 5 running backs last year in yards rushing (2,118), yards per carry (8.1) and 100-yard games (12).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Stanford -14.5

Stanford won the Pac-12 North for the fourth time in the past six seasons last year and returns 18 starters, including Love, the Heisman Trophy runner-up who finished with 19 touchdowns and had 13 rushes of at least 50 yards.

“I’ve never seen anything like what Bryce did last year,” coach David Shaw told reporters. “We don’t want to take it for granted. We try not to, but you end up doing it. At some point in the game, he’s going to leave everybody behind and we line up for a PAT.”

The loaded Cardinal offense also features their top four receivers from last year and junior quarterback K.J. Costello, who took over as the starter midway through last season.

Stanford is looking to avenge last year’s 20-17 loss to San Diego State, which has relied on its stellar running game to go 32-9 over the past three seasons.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (2017: 10-3)

The Aztecs have had back-to-back 2,000-yard rushers in D.J. Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny and could extend the streak with Juwan Washington, who will receive a heavy workload after rushing for 759 yards seven touchdowns last season.

Senior quarterback Christian Chapman returns behind a strong offensive line for the Aztecs, who were picked to finish second in the West Division of the Mountain West.

San Diego State ranked 21st nationally in scoring defense last season and returns a strong secondary led by safety Tariq Thompson, who finished with five interceptions.

ABOUT STANFORD (2017: 9-5)

The Cardinal was picked to finish second in the North Division of the Pac-12 behind Washington but could surprise if they’re able to answer questions on the defensive line, where sophomore Jovan Swann is hoping to build on a strong performance in the Pac-12 championship game.

Costello has plenty of weapons on offense with receivers JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Trenton Irwin and tight ends Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson primed for big seasons. Stanford has allowed only nine sacks over the past 10 games and will be strong up front again with tackle Walker Little and guard Nate Herbig leading the way.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has won its last 10 home openers, including last season’s 58-34 victory over UCLA.

2. San Diego State has won three consecutive games against Pac-12 teams, beating California (2016), winning at Arizona State (2017) and downing Stanford (2017).

3. Stanford is 14-0 at home under Shaw against non-conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Stanford 31, San Diego State 17

