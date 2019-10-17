Stanford football vs. UCLA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Davis Mills #15 of the Stanford Cardinal sets to pass in the fourth quarter of the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne…

STANFORD, Calif. - Things are not going according to plan for UCLA and coach Chip Kelly, whose team is off to its second consecutive 1-5 start and faces another uphill battle Thursday against host Stanford. The Bruins have lost their last 11 meetings versus the Cardinal, who have won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Stanford -8

UCLA lost for the 14th time in Kelly's 18 games as coach when Oregon State jumped to a 21-0 lead over the stunned Bruins and posted a 48-31 victory at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 5. "There's not a magic formula," Kelly told reporters. "There is no trade or a waiver wire. You don't get to add players at this point in time. We've got to put them in positions to make plays and give them an opportunity to execute. That is on us as a coaching staff." UCLA can expect a heavy dose of Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett, who leads the Pac-12 with 564 rushing yards and has 13 receptions for 138 yards. Stanford put together its most complete effort of the season before heading into last week's bye, dominating the time of possession in a 23-13 win over Washington.

ABOUT UCLA (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12)

Sophomore Austin Burton was 27-of-41 for 236 yards and a touchdown in the victory against Oregon State and could make his second career start in place of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has been out with a leg injury. Running back Demetric Felton had 166 scrimmage yards against the Beavers, but the Bruins' defense allowed Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton to throw for a career-high five touchdowns passes and run for another. UCLA ranks near the bottom of the country in passing yards allowed (340.7 per game), total defense (503.3 yards allowed per game) and points allowed per game (37.7).

ABOUT STANFORD (3-3, 2-2)

The Cardinal are set to start three true freshmen on its offensive line in front of sophomore Jack West, who is expected to make his first career start with Davis Mills and K.J. Costello sidelined because of injuries. Scarlett rushed a career-high 33 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in the win over Washington and has 702 all-purpose yards to lead the Cardinal, which is averaging nearly 35 minutes in time of possession, fourth-best in the country. The defense is led by cornerback Paulson Adebo, who ranks in the top 10 nationally in passes defended, pass breakups and passes defended per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford is 52-9 at home since the start of the 2010 season.

2. UCLA's largest lead in a game this season has been seven points.

3. Stanford is 74-7 when leading at halftime under Shaw and has won 58 of its last 61 games when leading after three quarters.

PREDICTION: Stanford 28, UCLA 17

