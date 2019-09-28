TCU football vs. Kansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Members of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrate with Al'Dontre Davis #80 of the TCU Horned Frogs after a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 14, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo…

FORT WORTH, Texas - TCU will try to engineer a turnaround from a dismal loss when it hosts Kansas on Saturday in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs had few answers defensively and a late offensive flurry fell short as they suffered a humbling 41-38 loss to SMU last weekend.

TV: Noon ET, FS1. LINE: TCU -16.

TCU assistants aren't normally available to the media after contests so it raised eyebrows when co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was sent to field questions after the SMU loss and coach Gary Patterson later denied there is a rift between himself and Cumbie as he pointed the finger at himself. "The only person to blame in the whole situation was me," Patterson told reporters. "We gave up 41 points. I was too aggressive. We made some mistakes, had some people out that at the end we didn't know were going to be out, so we didn't get guys ready." Kansas has shown improvement under new coach Les Miles and put up a good fight last weekend before falling 29-24 to West Virginia. "The issue of improving and falling short in victories is something that we're dealing with," Miles told reporters. "Improving is certainly important. It's something that needs to happen, but it's also important that it finishes with victory."

ABOUT KANSAS (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley is completing 72 percent of his passes and has 861 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions and is clicking with junior receiver Andrew Parchment, who has 24 receptions for 367 yards and four scores. The running back tandem of senior Khalil Herbert (384 yards, 8.9 average per carry) and sophomore Pooka Williams Jr. (296 yards in three games, 5.0 average) has also been productive. The defensive unit is allowing 20.5 points per game but the status of junior linebacker Dru Prox (team-best 39 tackles) is uncertain after he reportedly injured a shoulder against West Virginia.

ABOUT TCU (2-1, 0-0)

Freshman quarterback Max Duggan (423 yards passing, five touchdowns) made his first career start against SMU and completed just 44.4 percent of his passes despite throwing for three touchdowns. Senior running back Darius Anderson has rushed for 368 yards and four touchdowns and owns an impressive 9.0 yards per carry. Junior linebacker Garret Wallow has stood out for a defense allowing 20.3 points per game by recording 42 tackles and he has racked up nine tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU holds a 22-9-4 series lead but Kansas notched a 27-26 home upset last season.

2. Anderson has posted rushing performances of a career-best 179 yards versus Purdue and 161 against SMU over the last two games.

3. Stanley has thrown three touchdown passes in each of the past two games.

PREDICTION: TCU 37, Kansas 31

