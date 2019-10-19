Texas football vs. Kansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns rolls out to pass in the third quarter against the Rice Owls at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas - Kansas will have a new offensive coordinator when it visits No. 15 Texas on Saturday in a Big 12 game. Brent Dearmon will be calling plays in place of the fired Les Koenning for the Jayhawks, who will be in search of their first win over the Longhorns in Austin.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network. LINE: Texas -21.5

Dearmon originally joined Kansas as an analyst after one season as the head coach at his alma mater Bethel University in Tennessee, where his team went 10-0 and averaged 55 points per game, the best in all of college football. "Brent is one of the brightest individuals I have ever encountered in all my years of coaching," Kansas coach Les Miles told the media. "His experience as a record-setting coach and quarterback will benefit our offense immediately." The Jayhawks, who had a bye last week, averaged 22.8 points in six games under Koenning but 17 in losses to TCU and most recently 45-20 to No. 5 Oklahoma - the same team that defeated the Longhorns 34-28 last week in Dallas. The Longhorns are dealing with injuries on defense and it has shown as they have allowed at least 30 points in all three conference games and have permitted 453.3 yards per game overall - a figure that is on pace to set a school record.

ABOUT KANSAS (2-4, 0-3 Big 12)

Perhaps the switch to Dearmon marks a change in the offensive philosophy for Miles, who was often criticized for his team's performance on that side of the ball in his time at LSU. Senior Carter Stanley should appreciate playing in a more high-powered attack as he has shown the ability to be an effective quarterback in his four seasons in Lawrence and has taken it to another level this season with 1,175 yards and 12 touchdowns. Stanley is already in the top 10 in school history in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns and a strong finish could seeing climbing the ranks even further.

ABOUT TEXAS (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Sam Ehlinger is off to the best six-game start for any quarterback in Texas history and if the performance by Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts against the Jayhawks is any indication, he should have no problem finding openings in the pass and run games. The junior has 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns, both of which rank in the top 15 in the FBS, while adding 227 rushing yards and five scores. Devin Duvernay has been the top option in the passing game with 53 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns, but Collin Johnson, who is in the top 10 in school history in catches (163) and yards (2,255), may miss the game as he is being monitored for a possible concussion suffered against Oklahoma.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas leads the Big 12 and is 26th nationally in red zone defense as the Jayhawks have allowed their opponents to score on 22 of 29 trips.

2. Duvernay has two games with 12 catches apiece this season, making him the only player in Texas history to achieve the feat and the only FBS player to do so this season.

3. Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Jayhawks, who have surrendered an average of 50 points per game and have been beaten by an average margin of 33.1 points in eight contests.

PREDICTION: Texas 51, Kansas 27

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.