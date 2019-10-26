Texas football vs. TCU: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns rolls out to pass in the third quarter against the Rice Owls at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas - No. 15 Texas received quite a scare in its last outing and looks to put together a stronger effort when it visits TCU in Big 12 play on Saturday. The Longhorns needed a 33-yard field goal by sophomore Cameron Dicker as time expired to escape with a 50-48 home win against Kansas to remain alive in the conference race.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Texas -1.

Texas totaled 638 yards against Kansas but also allowed 569 in the shootout win that left coach Tom Herman with mixed feelings. "We've got a ton of work to do, obviously, but we'll figure that out. We're happy that we found a way to win," Herman told reporters. "We're going to celebrate the win and obviously come ready to improve the things that we are deficient at right now and enhance the things that we do well and make sure that we're doing more and more of them." TCU has dropped back-to-back games after falling 24-17 at Kansas State last Saturday. The Horned Frogs have allowed 17 or fewer points four times and also rank first in the Big 12 and 11th nationally by allowing just 281 yards per game.

ABOUT TEXAS (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger accounted for 490 total yards (399 passing, 91 rushing) against Kansas and has passed for 2,057 yards and 21 touchdowns while being intercepted just three times. Devin Duvernay has already caught 61 passes - the most in school history through seven games, surpassing Jordan Shipley (58 in 2009) - while fellow senior wideout Collin Johnson has made at least one catch in 31 consecutive games, tied with Shipley for the program's fourth-longest streak. The Longhorns have repeatedly struggled on defense by allowing averages of 30.7 points (tied for 93rd nationally) and 469.9 yards (119th) and have given up 30 or more points in four straight games and five times overall.

ABOUT TCU (3-3, 1-2)

Freshman quarterback Max Duggan has passed for 874 yards and nine touchdowns and hasn't thrown an interception in 142 attempts, the second-best streak in program history behind Jeff Ballard (154 in 2006). Junior receiver Jalen Reagor has been the team's top wideout with 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns and also is averaging a hefty 19.3 yards as a punt returner, including bringing one back for a score. Junior linebacker Garret Wallow has been superb with 63 tackles - including 10.5 for losses - to lead a stingy defense that has held three opponents to 215 or fewer total yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas recorded a 31-16 victory last season after TCU won the previous four matchups.

2. The Horned Frogs have allowed a national-low 76 first downs.

3. Johnson stands eighth in Longhorns history with 2,351 receiving yards and Duvernay ranks 10th with 131 career receptions.

PREDICTION: Texas 34, TCU 30

