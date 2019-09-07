Texas Tech football vs. UTEP: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Colt Garrett #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders hands off to Mason Reed #29 during the game against the Lamar Cardinals on September 08, 2018 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech won the game 77-0. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Coach Matt Wells' Texas Tech debut and quarterback Alan Bowman's return started on a strong note last week in a season-opening rout of Montana State. Now the Red Raiders look to take the next step when they host in-state rival UTEP on Saturday night.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest. LINE: Texas Tech -34.5

Bowman, a sophomore who missed Texas Tech's final three games last season with a collapsed lung, completed 40-of-53 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score in the 45-10 win over thFCS-member Bobcats. Bowman was on the receiving end of a welcome-back hard shot just after releasing a pass in the second quarter, but popped back up no worse for wear. "It was actually (a) pretty good (hit)," Bowman said in his post-game news conference. "I kind of wanted to get the first one out of the way, knowing I got hit pretty good and stood right back up. I didn't feel any pain so good to go." UTEP, of Conference USA, also opened Saturday with a win (36-34) over an FCS foe in Houston Baptist but needed to rally from a 28-20 third-quarter deficit to do so.

ABOUT UTEP (1-0)

The Miners had notched just one win over the previous two seasons so the season-opening victory under second-year coach Dana Dimel was significant. It also was an emotional night for the team which dedicated the victory to recently deceased former teammate Luke Laufenberg and the city of El Paso in light of the August mass shooting that claimed 22 lives. Quarterback Brandon Jones (268 yards, two total TDs) and tailback Treyvon Hughes (career-high 144 yards, two TDs) led the way for UTEP, but there certainly are defensive concerns after the Miners surrendered 34 points and 413 total yards, including 300 through the air on 27-of-37 passing, to the visiting Huskies.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (1-0)

The season-opening win also was a welcome development for the Red Raiders who are coming off three straight losing seasons and dropped their final five games a season ago in finishing 5-7 under former coach Kliff Kingsbury. Running back Armand Shyne, a transfer from Utah, complemented Bowman nicely with 125 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 69-yard TD, while sophomore wide receiver Xavier White, a Dodge City Community College transfer, led the pass catchers with five receptions for 107 yards, including a 45-yard TD. Of even more importance, though, in light of recent seasons was the Red Raiders' defensive showing as they limited Montana State to 289 total yards and 2-of-16 third-down conversions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Texas Tech-UTEP series is deadlocked 16-16-1, but the Red Raiders have won seven straight following a 69-20 home win in their last meeting in 2015.

2. Texas Tech has won 25 straight non-conference games against non-Power Five league opponents since falling to Houston in 2009.

3. UTEP has lost its last eight games against Power Five conference foes, falling by an average score of 49-15.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 52, UTEP 20

