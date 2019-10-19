Toledo football vs. Ball State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MUNCIE, Ind. - The Toledo Rockets are battling the Ball State Cardinals at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.
TV: ESPN+ at 2 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Rockets are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Rockets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS loss.
- HOT: Cardinals are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Cardinals are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Cardinals are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Rockets are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Rockets last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Rockets last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-1-1 in Cardinals last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Rockets last 7 games as a road underdog.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Rockets last 7 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
