Toledo football vs. Colorado State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - The Toledo Rockets are battling the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.
TV: ESPN2 at 10:15 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Rockets are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Rockets are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Rockets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Rams are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rams last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rockets last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rams last 4 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rockets last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Rams last 8 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Rockets last 7 non-conference games.
