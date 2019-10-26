Toledo football vs. Eastern Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Rockets are battling the Eastern Michigan Eagles at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Eagles are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Eagles are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win.
- COLD: Rockets are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Rockets last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rockets last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Eagles last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 2-0-2 in Eagles last 4 vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Over is 6-1-1 in Eagles last 8 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Rockets last 7 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
