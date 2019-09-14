Toledo football vs. Murray State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Rockets are battling the Murray State Racers at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Racers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games in September.
- HOT: Racers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 road games.
- HOT: Racers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Racers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 vs. MAC.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Rockets last 6 non-conference games.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Rockets last 6 games in September.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rockets last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Rockets last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Racers last 4 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Rockets last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
