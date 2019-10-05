Toledo football vs. Western Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Rockets are battling the Western Michigan Broncos at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Broncos are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Rockets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Rockets are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rockets last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 road games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.