Troy football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Trojans battle Zips

KJ Robertson #44 of the Troy Trojans celebrates during the second half of the Dollar General Bowl against the Buffalo Bulls on December 22, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio - The Troy Trojans are battling the Akron Zips at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio.

TV: ESPN+ at 3 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Trojans are 3-0-2 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up loss.
  • HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Zips are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 home games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Zips last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Trojans last 4 games as a road underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 11-1 in Zips last 12 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 9-1 in Zips last 10 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.

