Troy football vs. Arkansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Trojans battle Red Wolves

By Gracenote

KJ Robertson #44 of the Troy Trojans celebrates during the second half of the Dollar General Bowl against the Buffalo Bulls on December 22, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

TROY, Ala. - The Troy Trojans are battling the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.

TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Trojans are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Trojans are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Red Wolves are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog.
  • COLD: Red Wolves are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Trojans last 6 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Red Wolves last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Red Wolves last 5 road games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

