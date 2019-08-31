College Football

Troy football vs. Campbell: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Trojans battle Fighting Camels

By Gracenote

Members of the Troy Trojans celebrate after defeating the LSU Tigers 24-21 at Tiger Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

TROY, Ala. - The Troy Trojans are battling the Campbell Fighting Camels at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.

TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Trojans are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Trojans are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Trojans are 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games as a favorite.
  • COLD:  Trojans are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-1 in Trojans last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-1 in Trojans last 5 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.

