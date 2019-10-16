College Football

Troy football vs. South Alabama: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Trojans battle Jaguars

By Gracenote

KJ Robertson #44 of the Troy Trojans celebrates during the second half of the Dollar General Bowl against the Buffalo Bulls on December 22, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

TROY, Ala. - The Troy Trojans are battling the South Alabama Jaguars at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.

TV: ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Wednesday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

 
  • HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • COLD: Jaguars are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • COLD: Trojans are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Trojans are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Trojans last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Trojans last 6 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Jaguars last 5 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Trojans last 4 home games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

