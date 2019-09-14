Troy football vs. Southern Miss: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TROY, Ala. - The Troy Trojans are battling the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.
TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Trojans are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Trojans are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
- HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS loss.
- HOT: Trojans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Trojans are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Trojans last 9 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 10-2 in Trojans last 12 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-1-1 in Golden Eagles last 7 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.