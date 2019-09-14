Tulane football vs. Missouri State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Donnie Lewis Jr. #1 of the Tulane Green Wave celebrates an interception during the first half of a game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on August 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane faced a tall task in trying to build on an impressive season-opening win but was unable to answer the bell, failing to score a touchdown in a loss at ninth-ranked Auburn. The Green Wave will look to go back over .500 when they host FCS opponent Missouri State, which fell in its season opener.

TV: 8 p.m. EST, ESPN3. LINE: None.

Most notably, the Green Wave rushing attack was stymied by the Tigers in a 24-6 setback. After totalling a whopping 350 yards on the ground in their 42-14 rout of Florida International, they were held to just 120 yards. After a strong showing against FIU, quarterback Justin McMillan completed only 10 of 33 passes, including an interception, while failing to find the end zone. But McMillan has a strong chance for a bounce-back performance against a Bears defense that got carved up for 351 yards in the air and three touchdowns in their season opener against Northern Arizona.

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (0-1)

In their season-opening loss against Northern Arizona, the Bears struggled on the ground with just 43 yards on 32 carries. However, senior quarterback Peyton Huslig had a strong day, completing 20 of 35 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns, one of them to senior wide receiver Tyler Currie, who hauled in six catches for 89 yards. On the defensive side, linebacker Angelo Garbutt recorded a team-high 10 tackles.

ABOUT TULANE (1-1)

Despite being shut down on offense last week, the Green Wave did manage to extend their streak of rushing for at least 100 yards to 42 consecutive games. Coach Willie Fritz called his defense "fast and physical" following a second straight strong showing by Tulane, which is surrendering 19 points per game and held Auburn to 379 total yards. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney had three catches last week and has at least one in 20 straight games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulane is tied for the most penalties (23) in the FBS.

2. Missouri State has not won against an FBS opponent since 1990.

3. Tulane was won 15 in a row against FCS schools.

PREDICTION: Tulane 42, Missouri State 14

