UAB football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Blazers battle Zips

By Gracenote

UAB Blazers players line up for a snap during the first half of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio - The UAB Blazers are battling the Akron Zips at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio.

TV: CBS Sports Network at noon Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Blazers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Blazers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Zips are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games in September.
  • COLD: Zips are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Blazers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Zips are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Zips last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Zips last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • HOT: Under is 11-1 in Zips last 12 games as a favorite.

