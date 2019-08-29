College Football

UAB football vs. Alabama State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Blazers battle Hornets

By Gracenote

UAB Blazers players line up for a snap during the first half of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The UAB Blazers are hosting the Alabama State Hornets at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

TV: ESPN+ at 8 p.m. Thursday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 Thursday games.
  • HOT:  Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Blazers are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT:  Blazers are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Blazers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Blazers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT:  Over is 6-1 in Blazers last 7 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-1 in Blazers last 6 games overall.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-1 in Blazers last 6 Thursday games.
  • HOT:  Under is 5-1 in Hornets last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.