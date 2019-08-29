UAB football vs. Alabama State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The UAB Blazers are hosting the Alabama State Hornets at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
TV: ESPN+ at 8 p.m. Thursday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 Thursday games.
- HOT: Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Blazers are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Blazers are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Blazers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Blazers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Blazers last 7 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Blazers last 6 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Blazers last 6 Thursday games.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Hornets last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
