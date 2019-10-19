UAB football vs. Old Dominion: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The UAB Blazers are battling the Old Dominion Monarchs at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
TV: ESPN+ at 4 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Blazers are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games in October.
- HOT: Monarchs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Monarchs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Monarchs are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Monarchs are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games on fieldturf.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 9-0 in Monarchs last 9 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-0-1 in Blazers last 7 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Monarchs last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 8-1-1 in Blazers last 10 games in October.
