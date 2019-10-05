UAB football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The UAB Blazers are battling the Rice Owls at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Owls are 6-0-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Blazers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in October.
- HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
- HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.
- COLD: Owls are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Owls are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 8-0 in Blazers last 8 games in October.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 road games.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 games as a road underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games as a home underdog.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.