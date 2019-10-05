College Football

UAB football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Blazers battle Owls

Tyler Johnston III #17 of the UAB Blazers looks for a receiver in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 17, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The UAB Blazers are battling the Rice Owls at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Owls are 6-0-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Blazers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in October.
  • HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
  • HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.
  • COLD: Owls are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Owls are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 8-0 in Blazers last 8 games in October.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 road games.
  • HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 3-0-2 in Owls last 5 games as a road underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games as a home underdog.

