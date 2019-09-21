UAB football vs. South Alabama: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The UAB Blazers are battling the South Alabama Jaguars at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
TV: NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Blazers are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Jaguars are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite.
- COLD: Jaguars are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Jaguars are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Blazers last 5 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Jaguars last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.