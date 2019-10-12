UAB football vs. UTSA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN ANTONIO - The UAB Blazers are battling the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Blazers are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games in October.
- HOT: Blazers are 6-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Blazers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Roadrunners last 7 games in October.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Blazers last 6 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Blazers last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Roadrunners last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Roadrunners last 4 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
