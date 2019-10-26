UConn football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Head coach Randy Edsall of the Connecticut Huskies watches a replay during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

AMHERST, Mass. - Despite being massive underdogs, Connecticut held its own against Houston last week before ultimately losing its 15th straight American Athletic Conference game. But the Huskies have a strong chance to beat its first FBS opponent in 22 games on Saturday when they visit Massachusetts, a team that also has just one win on the season.

TV: 3:30 p.m., ET NESN. LINE: UConn -9.5.

The Huskies made a change under center, turning back to freshman Jack Zergiotis, who threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns with an interception last week. Head coach Randy Edsall said Zergiotis will remain the starter until fellow freshman Steven Krajewski can return from a broken clavicle. Under Zergiotis, the Huskies had more total yards, first downs and time of possession than the Cougars, but were unable to capitalize. The Huskies should have an easier time finding the end zone against a Minutemen defense that ranks dead last in the country, allowing 554.4 yards per game.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-6, 0-3 AAC)

Wide receiver Cameron Ross continued to be the top target for the Huskies against Houston, catching nine passes for 75 from Zergiotis, both season highs. Both the team's running backs were deployed heavily against the Cougars as junior Kevin Mensah averaged nearly eight yards per carry en route to 92 rushing yards while Art Thompkins reached 100 yards from scrimmage, including a receiving touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, the Huskies will be without defensive lineman Travis Jones for the first half following a targeting penalty against Houston.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (1-6)

It hasn't been much better on the other side of the ball for the Minutemen, who rank 122nd of 130 teams in the nation in total offense at 301.6 yards per game. Quarterback Randall West has yet to eclipse 200 yards passing in a game and has only thrown four touchdowns to three picks. Redshirt junior running back Bilal Ally has been the brightest spot on the unit, rushing for 469 yards and four touchdowns while eclipsing 1,000 yards on his career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UMass is tied for most freshmen to start a game in the FBS this season with seven.

2. This is the second time UConn has been favored this season and the first since its opener against FCS Wagner.

3. UMass defensive back Isaiah Rodgers is tied for the FBS lead in interceptions returned for touchdowns (3) among active players.

PREDICTION: UConn 27, UMass 14

