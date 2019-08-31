College Football

UL Monroe football vs. Grambling: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Warhawks battle Tigers

By Gracenote

Running back Derrick Gore #27 of the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks stiff arms defensive back Carlton Davis #6 of the Auburn Tigers while looking to dodge defensive back Tray Matthews #28 of the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 18,…

MONROE, La. - The UL Monroe Warhawks are battling the Grambling Tigers at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.

TV: ESPN3 at 8 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • COLD:  Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
  • COLD:  Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
  • COLD:  Warhawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite.
  • COLD:  Tigers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games.
  • COLD:  Tigers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • COLD:  Tigers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 5-0 in Warhawks last 5 games as a favorite.
  • HOT:  Under is 5-0 in Warhawks last 5 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-0 in Warhawks last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 9-1-1 in Warhawks last 11 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 8-1 in Warhawks last 9 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 6-1 in Warhawks last 7 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.

