UL Monroe football vs. Grambling: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MONROE, La. - The UL Monroe Warhawks are battling the Grambling Tigers at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.
TV: ESPN3 at 8 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- COLD: Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
- COLD: Tigers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
- COLD: Warhawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite.
- COLD: Tigers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games.
- COLD: Tigers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Tigers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Warhawks last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Warhawks last 5 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Warhawks last 4 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 9-1-1 in Warhawks last 11 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Warhawks last 9 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Warhawks last 7 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
